Akerman and Carlton Fields have entered appearances for State Farm Insurance in a pending lawsuit. The complaint accuses State Farm of failing to report to Medicare their primary payer status and related information pursuant to Medicare Secondary Payer Act. The case was filed Aug. 8 in Florida Southern District Court by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman on behalf of Series 15-09-321, a Delaware entity. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kathleen M. Williams, is 1:23-cv-22982, Series 15-09-321 v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 25, 2023, 9:33 AM

Series 15-09-321

Colson Hicks Eidson

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

Millberg Coleman Byrson Phillips Grossman PLLC

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

Carlton Fields

Coffey Burlington

Akerman

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute