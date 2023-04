Who Got The Work

Yoseph Rixit of Shook, Hardy & Bacon has entered an appearance for Nissan USA in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The case was filed Feb. 28 in California Central District Court by California Consumer Attorneys on behalf of the owners of a 2020 Nissan Altima. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael R. Wilner, is 2:23-cv-01491, Sergio Valles et al v. Nissan North America, Inc. et al.

Automotive

April 15, 2023, 10:04 AM

Plaintiffs

Rosa Aguayo

Sergio Valles

Plaintiffs

California Consumer Attorneys PC

defendants

Nissan North America, Inc.

defendant counsels

Shook, Hardy & Bacon

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract