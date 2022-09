Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hinshaw & Culbertson on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Scottsdale Insurance, a subsidiary of Nationwide, to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, over damages caused by Hurricane Irma, was filed by the Cardenas Law Group on behalf of Sergio Dominguez. The case is 1:22-cv-22915, Dominguez v. Scottsdale Insurance Co.

Insurance

September 13, 2022, 6:46 PM