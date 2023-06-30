Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Richland School District, LTM Paving and other defendants to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit was filed by Goldberg Persky & White and Kasowitz Benson Torres on behalf of Nicholas Sequino, who allegedly flipped off his bicycle and struck his head on the concrete after colliding with a Richland Township Fire Department barricade in front of Richland High School. The case is 3:23-cv-00145, Sequino v. County of Cambria et al.

Construction & Engineering

June 30, 2023, 4:28 PM

Plaintiffs

Nicholas Sequino

Plaintiffs

Goldberg, Persky & White, P.c.

defendants

County Of Cambria

Ltm Paving Co.

Pennsylvania Highlands Community College

Richland Fire Department

Richland School District

Richland School District School Board

Richland Township

defendant counsels

Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims