New Suit - Privacy Class Action

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Western Union and other defendants were slapped with a financial privacy class action on Monday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Edelson PC and Just Futures Law, accuses banks of helping the federal government collect, scrutinize and share private financial records showing money transfers to or from 'watchlist states' including California, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and Mexico. The complaint further contends that the program targets immigrants and communities of color. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-07996, Sequiera et al. v. United States Department of Homeland Security et al.