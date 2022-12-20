Who Got The Work

Jeffrey J. Greenbaum and Katherine M. Lieb of Sills Cummis & Gross have stepped in to represent Pharmactive Biotech Products SLU in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Sept. 9 in New Jersey District Court by McDermott Will & Emery on behalf of Seppic Inc., seeks a declaration that Seppic's 'Safr'Inside' product does not infringe on Pharmactive Biotech's single patent related to the treatment of low mood with saffron-based ingredients. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Christine P. O'Hearn, is 1:22-cv-05712, Seppic, Inc. v. Pharmactive Biotech Products, S.L.U.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

December 20, 2022, 7:10 AM