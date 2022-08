News From Law.com

California Attorney General Rob Bonta has reached a $1.2 million settlement with Sephora USA Inc. that resolves claims the cosmetics company violated state privacy laws. A proposed judgment that was expected to be filed in San Francisco County Superior Court Wednesday accused Sephora of failing to tell consumers that it was selling their personal information.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 24, 2022, 3:12 PM