Separating Substance From Politics: Two Attorneys China Inve...

The upcoming congressional investigations agenda by the Select Committee on the Strategic Competition with China has prompted attorneys to assess their client's potential vulnerabilities in regards to business ventures in China. Covington & Burling partners Brian D. Smith and Robert K. Kelner sat down with the National Law Journal to discuss risk mitigation strategies for the upcoming hearings. The question remains how bi-partisan the hearings will be or if 'politics will prevail over substance.'

February 01, 2023, 8:00 AM