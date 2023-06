New Suit - Contract

CW International Sales d/b/a Crystal Ware was sued for breach of contract on Wednesday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for plastic products, was brought by Herrick Feinstein on behalf of plastic manufacturer and wholesaler Separ Plastic San Ve. Tic. Ltd. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-03392, Separ Plastic San Ve. Tic. Ltd v. CW International Sales LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 21, 2023, 6:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Separ Plastic San Ve. Tic. Ltd

Plaintiffs

Herrick, Feinstein

defendants

American Pride Paper And Plastic LLC D/B/A Crystalware

Crystalware Limited Liability Company

Cw International Sales, LLC D/B/A Crystal Ware

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract