Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Swanson, Martin & Bell on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against Mercedes-Benz Group subsidiary Daimler Trucks North America LLC to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Cozen O'Connor on behalf of Sentry Select Insurance Company, arises from property damage claims resulting from a fire allegedly caused by a defective engine in a Daimler truck. The case is 1:22-cv-06291, Sentry Select Insurance Company v. Daimler Trucks North America LLC.