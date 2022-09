Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Maynard, Cooper & Gale removed a lawsuit against Sentinel Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Hartford Financial Services, to Iowa Southern District Court on Tuesday. The suit, over a disputed worker's compensation claim, was filed by Spaulding & Shaull on behalf of Merrilee A. Fatland. The case is 4:22-cv-00292, Sentinel Insurance Company v. Fatland.

Insurance

September 06, 2022, 7:07 PM