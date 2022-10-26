New Suit

Sentinel Insurance Company, a Hartford Financial Services subsidiary, sued B GSE Group and other defendants Wednesday in Utah District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit, brought by Christensen & Jensen and Wilson Elser, seeks a declaration as to the rights and obligations of Sentinel Insurance in an underlying trade secrets lawsuit. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00684, Sentinel Insurance Company v. B Gse Group et al.

Insurance

October 26, 2022, 7:58 PM