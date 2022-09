New Suit

Hartford Financial Services sued H.R. Benjamin Inc. Tuesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit, pertaining to a dispute property damage claim arising from a fire, was brought by White and Williams. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-03649, Sentinel Insurance Company, Ltd. v. H.R. Benjamin, Inc.

Insurance

September 13, 2022, 3:13 PM