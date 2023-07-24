New Suit - Insurance

Sentinel Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against HR and workforce management company TimeCo Systems on Monday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Wilson Elser, seeks a declaration that Sentinel has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendant in an underlying biometric privacy class action which pursues claims under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-01667, Sentinel Insurance Co. Ltd. v. TimeCo Systems Inc.

Insurance

July 24, 2023, 6:21 PM

Plaintiffs

Sentinel Insurance Company, Ltd

Plaintiffs

Wilson Elser

defendants

Timeco Systems, Inc.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute