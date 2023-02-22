Sentencing for Ex-Georgia Sheriff Pushed Back to March | Law...

News From Law.com

Sentencing for a former Georgia sheriff convicted of violating the constitutional rights of six people in his custody has been rescheduled to next month. Ex-Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill was scheduled for sentencing in federal court in Atlanta on Feb. 28, court records show. But that date has been pushed to 9:30 a.m. on March 14, WXIA-TV reported. Hill was convicted in October of violating the constitutional rights of six Clayton County inmates by forcing them into restraint chairs.

Georgia

February 22, 2023, 8:52 AM