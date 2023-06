News From Law.com

The oft-delayed sentencing for a senior Apple attorney who in June 2022 pleaded guilty to insider trading in the company's stock has been delayed again. Judge William Martini of U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey this week reset sentencing for Gene Levoff for Oct. 24. It had been set for June 13 after the the original sentencing date of March 9 was canceled.

Technology

June 01, 2023, 4:15 PM

