A South Florida real estate developer with ties to Connecticut and Massachusetts is set to spend years behind bars for multiple crimes linked to a foreclosure fraud and foreign investors. Robert V. Matthews was in charge of The Palm House Hotel, which he sought to develop in South Florida. But prosecutors say he committed a series of felonies for which U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport, Connecticut, Monday sentenced him to 65 months in prison.

Real Estate

July 31, 2023, 7:09 PM

