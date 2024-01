News From Law.com

A DeKalb County jury recently awarded a $140 million verdict in a premises liability case that plaintiff's attorney, Jeff Shiver of Shiver Hamilton, said should never have gone to trial. Shiver's client, Marie Hughes, is the surviving sister of Georgia Hughes, a man who died in a fire at Venetian Hills Apartments, a complex in Southwest Atlanta.

Insurance

January 10, 2024, 2:33 PM

nature of claim: /