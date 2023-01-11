New Suit - Patent

Sensormatic Electronics, which makes security sensors to prevent retail theft, filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Prosegur Security USA on Wednesday in Delaware District Court. The suit, brought by Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor and ArentFox Schiff, alleges that the defendant's nanotag security sensor infringes the plaintiff's patent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00028, Sensormatic Electronics LLC v. Prosegur Security USA Inc.

January 11, 2023, 5:47 PM