Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wood Smith Henning & Berman on Thursday removed a hurricane-related insurance lawsuit against Atain Specialty Insurance to Louisiana Western District Court. The complaint, for claims stemming from Hurricanes Laura and Delta, was filed by Cox, Cox, Filo, Camel & Wilson on behalf of Sense of Style. The case is 1:22-cv-06002, Sense of Style, LLC v. Atain Specialty Insurance Co.

Insurance

November 17, 2022, 6:55 PM