New Suit - Patent

Senko Advanced Components filed a patent infringement lawsuit against US Conec on Tuesday in Delaware District Court. The suit, brought by Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor and Stinson LLP, alleges that the defendant's fiber optic connector and adapter products infringe seven patents owned by the plaintiff. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00083, Senko Advanced Components Inc. v. US Conec Ltd.

Telecommunications

January 24, 2023, 1:34 PM