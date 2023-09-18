Who Got The Work

Kathleen 'Katie' Elizabeth McCarthy of King & Spalding has entered an appearance for Upwork, the online freelance marketplace, in a pending website accessibility class action. The case, filed Aug. 4 in New York Southern District Court by Gottlieb & Associates, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually-impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe, is 1:23-cv-06859, Senior v. Upwork Inc.

Gig Economy

September 18, 2023, 8:59 AM

Plaintiffs

Frank Senior

Plaintiffs

Jeffrey M. Gottlieb, Esq.

Gottlieb & Associates

defendants

Upwork Inc.

defendant counsels

King & Spalding

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA