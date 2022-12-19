Who Got The Work

Christine Walz of Holland & Knight has entered an appearance for the J.G. Wentworth Company in a pending website accessibility class action. The complaint, filed Nov. 4 in New York Southern District Court by Gottlieb & Associates, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil, is 1:22-cv-09459, Senior v. The J.G. Wentworth Company, LLC.

Internet & Social Media

December 19, 2022, 6:58 AM