Who Got The Work

Peter T. Shapiro and Erin P. Cain of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith have stepped in to defend video game accessories manufacturer Performance Designed Products in a pending website accessibility class action. The suit, filed Jan. 11 in New York Southern District Court by Gottlieb & Associates, contends that the defendant's website is inaccessible to screen readers and denies full access to blind and visually-impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield, is 1:24-cv-00254, Senior v. Performance Designed Products LLC.

Internet & Social Media

February 26, 2024, 9:35 AM

