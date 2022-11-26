Who Got The Work

Karla Del Pozo Garcia of Dentons has entered an appearance for Lawrence Fine Art & Antiques in a pending digital accessibility class action. The case, filed Oct. 12 in New York Southern District Court by Gottlieb & Associates, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield, is 1:22-cv-08662, Senior v. Lawrence Fine Art & Antiques, LLC.

Internet & Social Media

November 26, 2022, 8:54 AM