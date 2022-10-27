Who Got The Work

Shira M. Blank and Joshua A. Stein of Epstein Becker & Green have stepped in to defend Dane Fine Art in a pending digital accessibility class action. The complaint, filed Sept. 9 in New York Southern District Court by Gottlieb & Associates, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer, is 1:22-cv-07784, Senior v. Dane Fine Art, LLC.

Internet & Social Media

October 27, 2022, 10:12 AM