Some Am Law 50 firms will increase billing rates substantially in 2025, with expectations that some senior partners will approach $3,000 an hour and more associates will bill over $1,000 an hour. More demand in M&A and transactional practices, as well as law firm mergers and increasing demand to pay top-performing talent, are pushing billing rates higher, some observers say.

September 24, 2024, 4:19 PM