New Suit - Contract

Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Wisconsin Eastern District Court on behalf of OPCO Thal LLC and Senior Opportunity Fund Operations I LLC. The complaint targets Assisted Living by Hillcrest LLC and Amy Doolittle Doro for allegedly fraudulently obtaining funds from the plaintiffs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01008, Senior Opportunity Fund Operations I LLC et al v. Assisted Living by Hillcrest LLC et al.

Health Care

September 01, 2022, 7:03 PM