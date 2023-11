News From Law.com International

Senior legal figures and pro bono advocates came together last night and encouraged lawyers to take up pro bono work, particularly in areas beyond their usual expertise. In a discussion to mark the start of U.K. Pro Bono Week 2023, an all-female panel of lawyers at firms including Latham & Watkins, Orrick and Reed Smith, relayed their experience in various pro bono initiatives and encouraged involvement in wide-ranging areas of law.

November 07, 2023, 5:57 AM

