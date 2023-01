News From Law.com

Scott Graham, Law.com senior writer on intellectual property law, is retiring after 35 years with ALM. Graham, who writes Law.com's 'Skilled in the Art' IP briefing, made his mark as a keen observer of appellate arguments and mentored generations of ALM journalists. He is known as a leading journalist covering patent policy, IP litigation and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

California

January 26, 2023, 2:50 PM