As law firm demand climbs for cybersecurity expertise, Mayer Brown is bringing on Adam Hickey, who was a deputy assistant attorney general with the Justice Department's National Security Division, as a partner in its New York and Washington, D.C. offices. Hickey will join the firm's cybersecurity and data privacy, national security, and global investigations and white-collar defense practices.

May 15, 2023, 8:00 AM

