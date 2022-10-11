Senior DOJ Official John Carlin to Co-Head Cybersecurity Pra...

News From Law.com

John Carlin, who left his post as a top U.S. Justice Department official this summer, is joining Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison as co-head of the firm's cybersecurity and data protection practice. Carlin, who most recently served as the top adviser to Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, starts Tuesday in the firm's litigation department in Washington, D.C. He's expected to advise clients on a range of cybersecurity, national security and white-collar issues.

October 11, 2022, 8:00 AM