News From Law.com

Uma Amuluru, general counsel for Boeing Co.'s defense and aerospace division, is headed for the C-suite this spring. She'll replace current HR chief Michael D'Ambrose when her job starts on April 1. D'Ambrose said he plans to retire in July. Amuluru will oversee employee and labor relations, compensation and benefits, and diversity and inclusion initiatives and hiring and developing talent.

Aerospace & Defense

February 23, 2024, 6:02 AM

