Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McGuireWoods on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Genpact LLC to Ohio Southern District Court. The suit, filed by the Spitz Law Firm, alleges claims of pay discrimination and FMLA violations on behalf of a female former employee of South Asian descent. The case is 1:22-cv-00600, Sengupta v. Genpact LLC.

Ohio

October 15, 2022, 9:29 AM