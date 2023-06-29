ChampionX, a provider of chemicals and technology for the oil and gas sector, was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Thursday in Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit, brought by Marnen Mioduszewski Bordonaro Wagner & Sinnott on behalf of Seneca Resources, alleges that the plaintiff's natural gas wells were damaged by cleaning chemicals recommended by the defendant. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01194, Seneca Resources Co. LLC v. ChampionX LLC.
Energy
June 29, 2023, 4:57 PM