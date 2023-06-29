New Suit - Contract

ChampionX, a provider of chemicals and technology for the oil and gas sector, was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Thursday in Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit, brought by Marnen Mioduszewski Bordonaro Wagner & Sinnott on behalf of Seneca Resources, alleges that the plaintiff's natural gas wells were damaged by cleaning chemicals recommended by the defendant. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01194, Seneca Resources Co. LLC v. ChampionX LLC.

Energy

June 29, 2023, 4:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Seneca Resources Company, LLC

Plaintiffs

Marnen Mioduszewski Bordonaro Wagner & Sinnott, LLC

defendants

Championx, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract