New Suit - Environmental

Sierra Club and other environmental advocacy groups filed a lawsuit Tuesday in New York Western District Court targeting Greenidge Generation, a cryptocurrency data center and clean power generation provider. The court action contends that the defendant has violated the Clean Water Act by discharging pollutants into the Seneca and Keuka Lakes. The suit further asserts that the defendant's Clean Water Act permit has expired. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-06063, Seneca Lake Guardian et al v. Greenidge Generation LLC.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

January 24, 2023, 3:29 PM