Who Got The Work

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani partner Meredith L. Thielbahr have stepped in to defend Builder Services Group and McAlvain Construction in a pending subrogation lawsuit. The case, for water damage claims arising from an alleged construction defect, was filed July 30 in Idaho District Court by Kirton McConkie on behalf of Seneca Insurance. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill, is 1:24-cv-00340, Seneca Insurance Company v. McAlvain Companies, Inc., et al.

Construction & Engineering

September 13, 2024, 9:36 AM

Plaintiffs

Seneca Insurance Company

Seneca Insurance Company as subrogee of Baron Equities, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Kirton McConkie

Defendants

Builder Services Group, Inc.

Does 1 through 5

Holst Architecture, Inc.

McAlvain Companies, Inc.

McAlvain Construction, Inc.

Shilo Automatic Sprinkler, Inc.

defendant counsels

The Hawley Troxell Way

Duke Evett, PLLC

Powers Farley, PC

Powers Farley PC

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

Nature of Claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract