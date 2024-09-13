Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani partner Meredith L. Thielbahr have stepped in to defend Builder Services Group and McAlvain Construction in a pending subrogation lawsuit. The case, for water damage claims arising from an alleged construction defect, was filed July 30 in Idaho District Court by Kirton McConkie on behalf of Seneca Insurance. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill, is 1:24-cv-00340, Seneca Insurance Company v. McAlvain Companies, Inc., et al.
Construction & Engineering
September 13, 2024, 9:36 AM