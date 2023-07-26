New Suit - Insurance

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani filed an insurance lawsuit Tuesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on behalf of Seneca Insurance Co. The suit, which takes aim at the Philadelphia Police Home Association and other defendants, seeks a declaration that the plaintiff has no duty to indemnify or defend the defendants in an underlying personal injury dispute. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02836, Seneca Insurance Company, Inc. v. 11630 Caroline Road Acquisitions.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

July 26, 2023, 1:25 PM

Plaintiffs

Seneca Insurance Company, Inc.

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

defendants

11630 Caroline Road Acquisitions

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract