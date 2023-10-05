Christopher P. Hammon and Beran Nar of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart have entered appearances for Yukon Broward LLC, doing business as Five Guys Burgers and Fries, in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The complaint was filed Sept. 9 in Florida Southern District Court by Peregonza the Attorneys on behalf of an assistant general manager who contends that she was not paid for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal, is 0:23-cv-61724, Senda v. Yukon Broward, LLC.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
October 05, 2023, 3:54 AM