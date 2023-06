News From Law.com

A Georgia lawyer has traveled nearly 1,400 miles to lead a widow's demand for justice, following her husband's murder during a hostage situation in Colorado. Atlanta civil rights attorney Harry M. Daniels has teamed with fellow civil rights litigator Chantel Cherry-Lassiter of Elizabeth City, North Carolina and Colorado Springs lawyer Kevin Mehr to handle Talija Campbell's pursuit of police accountability in connection to the June 2 death of Qualin Campbell.

Colorado

June 09, 2023, 9:26 AM

nature of claim: /