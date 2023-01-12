Senators, States and Creditors Challenge Sullivan & Cromwell...

News From Law.com

Delaware U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge John Dorsey rebuffed four U.S. senators in a Wednesday hearing regarding the senators' unsolicited request that Judge Dorsey appoint an independent examiner in the FTX bankruptcy, calling the ex-parte communication "inappropriate" and stating that it would not factor into his decisions. However, two upcoming hearings stand between Sullivan & Cromwell and its ability to represent FTX as lead bankruptcy counsel with complete independence.

Cryptocurrency

January 12, 2023, 3:15 PM