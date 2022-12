News From Law.com

The Senate Committee on the Judiciary confirmed on Thursday nearly 25 nominees for federal circuit and district court judges, as well as U.S. attorneys for two states. And among those nominees included Markenzy Lapointe and Roger Handberg III, who will likely become the U.S. attorneys for Florida's southern and middle districts. And Jaime Esparza and Alamdar Hamdani, nominees for Texas's western and southern districts.

Government

December 01, 2022, 12:54 PM