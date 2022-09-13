Senate Fails to Confirm Public Defender Arianna Freeman to t...

News From Law.com

Senate Democrats failed to garner enough votes to confirm Arianna Freeman to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit Tuesday. Freeman, a federal public defender, failed to get confirmed in a 47-49 vote. Sen. Chuck Schumer entered a motion to reconsider her nomination. It appears to be the first time one of President Joe Biden's nominees failed to get a confirmation on the Senate floor. Freeman would have been the first Black woman to serve on the Third Circuit.

