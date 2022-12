News From Law.com

The U.S. Senate on Monday confirmed federal magistrate Judge Doris Pryor to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit in a 60-31 vote. Before joining the bench in 2018, Pryor was an assistant U.S. attorney for the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of Indiana for 12 years. She also has experience as a public defender. Pryor is the first judge of color to serve on the Seventh Circuit from Indiana.

Government

December 05, 2022, 6:12 PM