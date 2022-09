News From Law.com

The Senate confirmed District Judge Florence Pan to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit by a vote of 52-42 Tuesday. Pan, nominated by President Joe Biden in May, will replace now-Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson on the powerful D.C. appeals court. During her nomination hearing in June, Pan faced little pushback from GOP Senators, a change of pace as the appointment of judges has become increasingly political.

Government

September 20, 2022, 12:44 PM