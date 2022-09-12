Senate Confirms Salvador Mendoza to 9th Circuit | Law.com Ra...

News From Law.com

The Senate on Monday confirmed Salvador Mendoza to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. Mendoza, a trial judge in the Eastern District of Washington since 2014, was confirmed in a 46-40 vote. Before joining the federal bench, Mendoza worked as a solo practitioner for over a decade and later was as a judge pro tempore in several district, municipal and juvenile courts in Washington. Gov. Jay Inslee tapped him to serve as a state court judge in 2013.

Government

September 12, 2022, 6:25 PM