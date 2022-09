News From Law.com

The Senate on Thursday confirmed Arianna Freeman to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, a finale that came two weeks after she failed to garner enough floor votes because several senators were absent. Freeman, a federal public defender, was confirmed in a 50-47 vote. She will be the first Black woman to sit on the court, which covers Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

September 29, 2022, 12:42 PM