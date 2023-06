News From Law.com

Civil rights attorney Natasha C. Merle rose to the deputy director post of litigation at the NAACP Legal Defense and Education fund in 2021, an organization she's worked for since 2013, but now she's headed to the Eastern District of New York as a U.S. district judge. Her confirmation--the 100th for President Joe Biden at the district court level--was secured with an assist from Vice President Kamala Harris.

Government

June 21, 2023, 4:34 PM

nature of claim: /