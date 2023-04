News From Law.com

After calling a snap Senate Judiciary Committee meeting Wednesday, the full body, with a measure of bi-partisan support, confirmed attorney Caitlin Halligan's nomination for an associate judge seat on New York's highest court. Halligan, who was a Selendy Gay Elsberg partner, is set to assume the Court of Appeals judgeship vacated by newly-confirmed Chief Judge Rowan Wilson.

