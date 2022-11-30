Senate Committee Holds Fate of Nominee for South Florida US ...

News From Law.com

The U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary will hold an executive business meeting on Thursday to determine whether the members will approve the first Haitian American as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida. And the meeting will be the final obstacle for Markenzy Lapointe, a partner at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman in Miami, before his final appointment by President Joe Biden is approved, according to Carl W. Tobias, a professor at the University of Richmond School of Law, who is an expert on judicial selection.

Government

